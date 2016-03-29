React For Beginners

It's time to learn React.js
With a focus on simplicity and readability, this course will have you building real time applications and dynamic website components in no time!
Together, we will build “Catch of the Day” — a real-time app for a trendy seafood market where price and quantity available are variable and can change at a moment's notice. We will build a menu, an order form, and an inventory management area where authorized users can immediately update product details.
Meet Wes Bos
Wes Bos is a Full Stack Developer, Speaker and Teacher from Canada. He works as an independent web developer and teaches as a lead instructor with HackerYou and Ladies Learning Code. Wes has taught over 500 students in 200+ classes and spoken at dozens of conferences around the world.
Wes is the author of ES6.io, Sublime Text Power User, which together have sold over 10,000 copies, and the creator of Flexbox.io, Command Line Power User, Learn Redux and hundreds of YouTube Tutorials.Follow @wesbos
JavaScript is everywhere now, as is React, and having strong React skills is a great way to get ahead with building modern web apps right now. Wes' teaching style is amongst the best in our industry and I'd recommend this course to anyone looking to get better at both JavaScript and React.Peter Cooper@petercEditor of JavaScript Weekly • Chair of O'Reilly @FluentConf • Co-chair of O'Reilly OSCON
Wes is one of the most talented teachers I have ever seen in action. Since we started working together in 2012, his knowledge, energy and humour has helped 500+ students break past difficult learning hurdles and given them the skills and confidence to create amazing things. HackerYou wouldn’t be the same without Wes on our instructor team, and anyone who has the chance to learn from him should prepare to be inspired and delighted.Heather Payne@heatherpayneCEO of HackerYou • Founder of Ladies Learning Code
What Will I Learn?
- How to build an entire App or Website Component in React.js from start to finish.
- Working with create-react-app for Webpack Tooling
- Understanding React Components and writing markup with JSX
- Maintain your Application's State
- Communication between components
- Working with State and HTML5 LocalStorage
- Real time web socket data with Firebase
- Creating maintainable code with JavaScript Modules
- URL routing with React Router 4
- Taking advantage of new ES6 Features
- Deploying React Applications
- + So much more — Check below for a full listing of videos
Who is this for?
Anyone looking to modernize their front end development skill set. If you are already an experienced JavaScript developer, you will simply complete the course a little more quickly.
- Developers reliant on jQuery who want to improve how they build with JavaScript
- Angular, Ember or Backbone developers looking to grok how React works
- PHP & WordPress Developers - React tends to jive well with those who are used to PHP as it was built for Facebook
- Developers looking to add interactive or real time pieces to existing websites
- Anyone who wants to get better at JavaScript and learns well from seeing both fundamental and advanced concepts in practice
Video pacing is just right - fast enough to keep you interested without passing by or assuming any details.
Closed Captioning is provided for every video.
The Course Modules
Each video breaks down a specific part of React and allows for quick referencing in the future.
Just under 5 hours of video — learn React in an afternoon or two!
Introduction, Tooling and Editor Setup10:43#1
Thinking and Understanding React Components7:25#2
Creating our First Components10:01#3
Writing HTML with JSX6:43#4
Loading CSS into our React Application2:17#5
Creating our application layout with components5:09#6
Passing Dynamic data with props6:53#7
Stateless Functional Components3:12#8
Routing with React Router6:53#9
Helper and Utility Functions3:23#10
Working with React Events14:16#11
All About React Router6:32#12
Understanding State23:54#13
Loading data into state onClick4:23#14
Displaying State with JSX10:32#15
Updating Order State10:22#16
Displaying Order State with JSX11:46#17
Persisting our State with Firebase13:25#18
Persisting Order State with localstorage10:46#19
Bi-directional Data Flow and Live State Editing15:00#20
Removing Items from State7:51#21
Animating React Components21:21#22
Component Validation with PropTypes9:17#23
Authentication23:35#24
Building React for Production3:03#25
Deploying to now.sh6:21#26
Deploying to GitHub Pages6:54#27
Deploying to an Apache Server5:15#28
Future React Today - Property Initializers and getting rid of .bind()6:21#29
Ejecting from create-react-app5:02#30
Course Packages
Starter Course
- First 22 HD Video Tutorials
- All Source Code — build files, npm scripts and Starter Files for each video
- Stream course from any device
- Unlimited Updates
- Exclusive access to the React for Beginners Slack Chat Room where you can ask me for help and chat with other learners
Master Package
- Access to all 30 HD Videos — see above for a full listing of topics
- Component Interaction + Animation
- Integrating a Login with FireBase Authentication
- Source Code — build system and Starter Files for each video
- Ejecting to Webpack
- Future React - ES2017 and beyond!
- Stream and Download DRM-free files from any device
- Unlimited Updates
- Exclusive access to the React for Beginners Slack Chat Room where you can ask me for help and chat with other learners
Team License
With a team license you can buy a number of spots to allocate to employees. The spots do not expire and you can fill the spots via the dashboard whenever you like.
Perfect for on-boarding new hires, interns and contractors to your tech stack.
The team license includes everything in the Master Package above.
What Is React?
ReactJS is a JavaScript library that has become the tool of choice for easily building dynamic user interfaces. The power is in the Virtual Dom — when your application's data changes, React figures out which parts of your document need to be changed, and immediately update only those parts.
Hundreds of thousands of developers from small agencies to large companies use React to deliver top notch experiences in their apps and dynamic website components.
Like who? Facebook.com is made up of thousands of React components. Instagram web viewer is entirely built in React. The brand new Netflix movie browsing experience is powered by React. And many, many more...
FAQ
What version of React was this created for?
This series was just totally re-recorded to reflect the latest changes and best practices in React 15, React Router 4 and Firebase 3.
What format are the videos? How do I watch them? Can I download them?
Once you buy a package, you will be mailed access to a course viewer area where you can stream all the videos. Buyers of the Master Package will also be able to download them for offline viewing. All the videos were recorded at 1920×1080.
What if I'm not thrilled?
I want to make sure you get real value out of this so I only want your money if you are happy with the product! If you aren't satisfied, please send an email to [email protected] with a copy of your receipt and I will refund you.
Do you offer a student discount?
Absolutely! Fill out this form with some proof that you are a student and I'll send you a discount code. This applies to anyone in any type of schooling, including evening classes and coding bootcamps!
Does this video series cover Flux? Redux? Fluxible? Reflux? Alt? Flummox? Marty.js? McFly? Lux? Material Flux? Nuclear.js? Fluxette? Flipity Flop? Fluppity Floop?
React is amazing in that there are many libraries that work really well with it. While those libraries are fantastic, they may add unnecessary abstractions when learning. The creator of Redux even says so.
So, this course is focused on you absolutely nailing React and walking away feeling confident in your understanding, hungry to learn and build more. Once you finish this course, you can take my free Learn Redux as a perfect next steps.
I have another question!
Sure - email me at [email protected] or give me a call 416-833-3641!